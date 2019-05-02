

Adam Lee, CTV Vancouver Island





A famous green ogre is set to come to life onstage in Victoria.

The Victoria Operatic Society will present Shrek The Musical at the McPherson Playhouse.

The musical, adapted from the Oscar-winning animated movie starring Mike Myers, features a 34-person cast and full orchestra. It tells the story of an ogre who embarks on a life-changing journey with the help of a wise-cracking donkey and a feisty princess.

"It's got some real depth to it, some onion layers in it," said director Roger Carr. "It's a show about what love really is, about redemption and about how we don't have to fit in with everyone else. Freaks have a right to exist."

Carr says star Morgan McLeod has added a human and humble quality to his portrayal of Shrek. McLeod spends an hour and a half in the make-up chair and puts on a heavy padded costume to become the iconic character.

Heidi Fox Lang plays Fiona in the musical and said she's looking forward to a tap dance piece at the beginning of the second act.

"I don't want to give too much away, but there might be tapping rats involved," said Lang. "I'm hoping that there are laugh attacks in the audience and that they just get a really good sense of what theatre is all about as just a really great time."

Shrek The Musical opens Friday and runs through May 12 at the McPherson Playhouse. Tickets are available at the McPherson box office and rmts.bc.ca.