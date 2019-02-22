Warning: There are graphic details in this story.

Major Crimes investigators say the hunt is on for the people responsible in a brazen, targeted shooting, which shocked a west Courtenay community Thursday morning.

Comox Valley RCMP found a man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his groin at an apartment complex in the 1900-block of Fitzgerald Avenue.

The victims, who police say they know, was rushed to hospital and remains in stable condition.

On Friday, police said no arrests have been made, but witnesses did see two vehicles speed away from the scene Thursday.

One was described as a blue/teal coloured four-door Mazda and the other as a white Chevrolet pickup truck with no canopy.

“The person responsible for this brazen act of violence needs to be held accountable,” said Insp. Mike Kurvers with the Comox Valley RCMP. “And our investigators are committed to making that happen.”

Investigators now ask anyone with information about the gunplay or those connected to the violence to come forward.

Kylee Cordoscedo lives across from the Park Place Apartment on Fitzgerald Avenue. She told CTV News her brother heard a gunshot at 6:30 a.m.

He alerted her to the noise and she ran out of her home, and discovered a man on the ground outside the apartment complex, bleeding profusely.

“When I originally walked up there was quite a bit of blood on the ground in front of him, and his pants were quite covered in blood.”

Cordoscedo has training in first aid and brought supplies with her.

“Grabbed a belt, I grabbed a towel. I basically ran out here as fast as I could. I have some first aid training because of my job.”

She stayed with him until police and paramedics arrived. “He was definitely in shock. He was talking the whole time. He was talking about, he was complaining about how cold it was.”

Police arrived within minutes and secured the scene.