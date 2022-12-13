'She's a legend': B.C. dance duo Funkanometry gets boost from star Annie Lennox

Grammy award winner Annie Lennox was apparently blown away when she saw a video of two young Canadians dancing to the Eurythmics hit song Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).

Lennox is a Scottish singer and songwriter who was one half of the European pop duo.

On Saturday, the music star shared a video of Nanaimo, B.C., dance duo Funkanometry, though at the time she didn't know who they were.

"Wowza!! I just saw this incredible interpretation of SWEET DREAMS," Lennox wrote in a social media post where she shared the dance video.

"Gentlemen, you're AMAZING!!! Thanks for choosing our song!" she added.

Funkanometry posted the Sweet Dreams video on Nov. 16 and were shocked when Lennox shared the video over the weekend. The post has nearly 11 million views on Lennox’s Twitter account.

"For her to post that and what she said too about how our movement portrays the song really well, it's super crazy," said Jacksun Fryer of Funkanometry.

"That’s her song and she said she likes our choreography to it. It’s a dope feeling," added Funkanometry's Carlow Rush.

The dance duo has added 40,000 new followers on Twitter since Lennox’s share.

"She’s a legend. Thank you Annie Lennox," added Fryer and Rush.

Funkanometry has also received praise from The Bee Gees and Bon Jovi in the past for their videos dancing to their hit songs Stayin' Alive and Livin' On A Prayer.

The pair has also competed in several TV shows, including NBC's World of Dance in 2019, and America's Got Talent in 2022.