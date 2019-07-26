In Greater Victoria, the sight of grazing deer and their delicate young is commonly seen less as a glimpse at nature's majesty and more as a problem plaguing an increasingly densifying region.

What's the solution to these large four-legged creatures roaming backyards, gardens and byways? Josephine the house cat could be a start.

On Thursday, Victoria woman Harriet Wheatly pressed the record button on her cell phone camera as she attempted to shoo a docile, yet still imposingly large deer from her backyard.

The deer had been eating plants and other shrubbery in her expansive garden.

Verbal urgings did roust the loan deer, but only caused it to skirt her wooden fence.

This is where Josephine enters the picture. The tortoise long-haired mix was already in the Fairfield garden she calls home, and when the deer entered her personal space, Josie, as she’s affectionately known, took umbrage with the uninvited guest.

The cat lunged at the deer 10 times her size, forcing the towering creature to lurch backwards.

In a sympathetic tone you can hear Harriet on the camera microphone say "Josie, you leave her alone."

Visibly stunned, the deer then turns tail and runs for the gate Harriet opened moments before.

“She rules the roost in the household as she is my husband's and my only 'child,'" Wheatly told CTV News.

Pleased that both the cat and deer were left unscathed in the encounter, Harriet shut the gate allowing Josie to continue sunbathing in peace.