'She made me a better mayor': Tofino councillor dies suddenly
Dorothy Baert is pictured in this District of Tofino council photo. (District of Tofino)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 2:34PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 18, 2019 2:48PM PDT
A long-serving Vancouver Island politician is being remembered as a hard-working, passionate civil servant.
Fourth-term Tofino Coun. Dorothy Baert passed away suddenly on Wednesday, according to the municipality.
Baert was known for her passionate work surrounding the arts, environmental concerns and affordable housing.
Baert served on the board of directors of the Tofino Housing Corporation and chaired the District of Tofino’s Community Economic Development Advisory Committee.
Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne said while she was a dedicated councillor she was far more to those who knew her closely.
“She was a good friend,” Osborne said in a statement. “She was an invaluable member on Tofino council and she will be missed terribly.”
Baert lived in the booming tourist mecca of Tofino for decades before her death.
"I always told her she made me a better mayor," Osborne tweeted.
The circumstances of the councillor's death have not been released. All the district has divulged is that her passing was sudden.