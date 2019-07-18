

CTV Vancouver Island





A long-serving Vancouver Island politician is being remembered as a hard-working, passionate civil servant.

Fourth-term Tofino Coun. Dorothy Baert passed away suddenly on Wednesday, according to the municipality.

Baert was known for her passionate work surrounding the arts, environmental concerns and affordable housing.

Baert served on the board of directors of the Tofino Housing Corporation and chaired the District of Tofino’s Community Economic Development Advisory Committee.

Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne said while she was a dedicated councillor she was far more to those who knew her closely.

“She was a good friend,” Osborne said in a statement. “She was an invaluable member on Tofino council and she will be missed terribly.”

Baert lived in the booming tourist mecca of Tofino for decades before her death.

"I always told her she made me a better mayor," Osborne tweeted.

With a very heavy heart I share the news that my friend & colleague, #Tofino Councillor Dorothy Baert, passed away yesterday. A passionate, fierce defender of our community, we will miss her terribly. I always told her she made me a better mayor. https://t.co/3RIvauYKgu — Josie Osborne (@Josie_Osborne) July 18, 2019

The circumstances of the councillor's death have not been released. All the district has divulged is that her passing was sudden.