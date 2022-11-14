Shawnigan Lake road closed after truck crashes into railway bridge

A section of road near Shawnigan Lake is closed Monday after a truck struck a railway bridge, collapsing the structure.

Road maintenance contractor Emcon Services says East Shawnigan Lake Road is closed to all traffic between Recreation Road and Radway Road.

Photos provided to CTV News show a large truck wedged underneath the heavily damaged rail bridge.

Traffic in the area was being detoured around the lake onto West Shawnigan Lake Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.