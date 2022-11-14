Shawnigan Lake road closed after truck crashes into E&N railway bridge

A section of road near Shawnigan Lake is closed Monday after a truck struck a railway bridge, collapsing the structure.

Road maintenance contractor Emcon Services says East Shawnigan Lake Road is closed to all traffic between Recreation Road and Radway Road.

Photos provided to CTV News show a large truck wedged underneath the heavily damaged E&N rail bridge.

Traffic in the area was being detoured around the lake onto West Shawnigan Lake Road.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said Monday it was assessing the scene and estimated the road would reopen to traffic on Tuesday.

"I've lived in Shawnigan for 21 years now and no truck I have ever seen hit the bridge has hit that hard," said Kaitlyn Parker, who was driving home from work when she witnessed the crash.

Larry Stevenson, CEO of the Island Rail Corridor Foundation, which owns and manages the E&N trail, said engineers will assess whether the bridge can be raised to avoid similar collisions in the future.

"The engineers are going to have to take a look at it," Stevenson said Monday. "If we can do it, we'll certainly incorporate it into the plan."