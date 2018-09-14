

CTV Vancouver Island





Sooke Road was shut down for hours as first responders dealt with a devastating multi-vehicle crash involving a power pole.

The road was closed both ways four kilometres west of Gillespie Road, just east of Sooke, due to two separate vehicle incidents Friday afternoon, according to Drive BC.

The crashes reportedly happened near a Shell Station on Sooke Road and involved three vehicles.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of any of the drivers or occupants involved.

Witness video taken at the scene of one of the crashes shows two overturned and heavily damaged vehicles propped up on their sides by first responders. A large amount of debris is seen scattered across Sooke Road.

There was no detour available around the crashes until the route reopened to single-lane alternating traffic after 5 p.m.

There are reports that one of the crashes involved a vehicle striking and toppling a power pole.

Power was briefly knocked out to about 1,500 customers in Sooke as a result, but as of 3:30 p.m. only 180 customers were affected.

The Sooke School District askedparents whose children were stuck on the other side of the crash to come pick them up as bus service was unavailable.

UPDATE - CLOSED - #BCHwy14 in both directions 4 km west of Gillespie road in #Sooke due to two separate vehicle incidents. Assessment in progress, estimated time of opening unknown. Detour unavailable. Next update at 5:00 PM. Details: https://t.co/yfnkmiKuGr #YYJ #VictoriaBC — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) September 14, 2018