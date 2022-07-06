Serious incident closes road near Courtenay, B.C.

First responders in the Comox Valley had a major road closed down for several hours Wednesday morning as they dealt with a serious incident.

Members of the Courtenay and Comox fire departments had Ryan Road closed off between Anderton Road and Crown Isle Drive while police investigated what was initially reported as a pedestrian struck around 1:30 a.m.

A vehicle could be seen with its emergency lights flashing while police focused their attention on the scene behind the car.

It was raining at the time and the accident scene was in an area where there is no overhead lighting.

The RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service have been contacted for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.