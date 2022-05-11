Serious crash closes Mid-Island highway near Courtenay

A serious crash shut down Highway 19A in the Mid-Island community of Merville on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred just north of the Merville General Store, between Courtenay and Campbell River.

Two vehicles collided, causing one car to end up partially in a ditch, while the second vehicle fell fully into a ditch on its side.

"When we arrived on scene, there were two cars in the ditch. We had to stabilize one for the safety of everybody who's around it, and one patient has been transported by BC Ambulance, and the scene has been handed over to the RCMP for an investigation," says Deputy Fire Chief Martyn Thomas of the Oyster River Fire Department.

A couple arriving at the crash scene was overheard telling a police officer that their son had called them saying he had been hit by a vehicle that crossed the centre line and struck his car.

He reportedly told his parents that the driver did not emerge from the vehicle and that he was taken to hospital.

Thomas says road conditions were dry when the crash occurred but a heavy rain fell afterwards. He said first responders have attended many crashes along this section of highway.

"This section of the highway seems to be particularly bad for this," Thomas says.

A roughly 3.3 kilometre stretch of the highway between Merville Road and Howard Road was closed in both directions on Wednesday afternoon, according to DriveBC.

A detour was set up at those two streets, according to the organization.

That didn't stop one female driver from trying to skirt around the roadblock, though.

She drove around devices that had been set up at the Merville Store to prevent vehicles from travelling north and ended up at the crash scene, where she was stopped and questioned by RCMP.

Police would not confirm if she received a ticket, but they say the fine for disobeying a traffic control device is $98.

Emergency crews at the scene said they were waiting for traffic analysts and further personnel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.