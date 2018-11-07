

CTV Vancouver Island





Police closed off a busy Victoria intersection following a serious collision between a motorist and a scooter driver.

Investigators say a car turning left onto Bay Street from Quadra Street collided with a person on a scooter turning right in the intersection.

The person on the scooter was unconscious when first responders arrived but regained consciousness later, police said. The person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Bay at Quadra streets were closed to traffic and would be for several hours, Victoria police said in a tweet.

Police said a traffic unit was in the process of investigating and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Latest from VicPD below:

Tweets by vicpdcanada