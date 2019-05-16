

Adam Lee, CTV Vancouver Island





Serena Ryder and the Jim Cuddy Band lead the list of live entertainment scheduled for the Butchart Gardens' open-air performances this summer.

Ryder and Cuddy are two of three special events schedule for the gardens.

Six-time Juno Award-winner Serena Ryder takes the stage July 25. She was last in Victoria in February 2018.

Blue Rodeo frontman Jim Cuddy brings his Jim Cuddy Band to the island Aug. 15. The third special event will have Grammy Award-winning "Tex-Mex" band Los Texmaniacs & The Lone Star Amigos take the stage July 10.

The Butchart Gardens will have live music every evening from June 29 to the end of August with local and international talent including the Victoria Symphony, David Vest, Jim Byrnes and Stephen Fearing.

The live entertainment is included with admission to the gardens, but tickets that guarantee admission are available for the three special events.

June

29 - Tropic Mayhem

30 - Odyssey string Quartet

July

1 - John Mclachlan

2 - Chris Millington & Dancin'

3 - MAZ

4 - Brishen

5 - Late Shift

6 - Backbeat

7 - The Choir

8 - Odyssey string Quartet

9 - Chris Millington & Dancin'

10 - Los Texmaniacs & The Lone Star Amigos (Special Event)

11 - The High Bar Gang

12 - Locarno

13 - The Midnights

14 - Hamsa Hamsa

15 - Beolach

16 - Chris Millington & Dancin'

17 - Scandinavian String Alliance

18 - John Reischman and The Jaybirds

19 - The Kingmixers

20 - The R&B Kingpins

21 - Odyssey String Quartet

22 - Oktupus

23 - The Commodores

24 - The Victoria Symphony

25 - Serena Ryder (Special Event)

26 - Pharis & Jason Romero

27 - The Chuckle Berries

28 - Jim Byrnes

29 - Elage Diouf

30 - Chris Millington & Dancin'

31 - Tri-Continental

August