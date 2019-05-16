Serena Ryder, Jim Cuddy to perform at Butchart Gardens this summer
Adam Lee, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 3:03PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:21PM PDT
Serena Ryder and the Jim Cuddy Band lead the list of live entertainment scheduled for the Butchart Gardens' open-air performances this summer.
Six-time Juno Award-winner Serena Ryder takes the stage July 25. She was last in Victoria in February 2018.
Blue Rodeo frontman Jim Cuddy brings his Jim Cuddy Band to the island Aug. 15. The third special event will have Grammy Award-winning "Tex-Mex" band Los Texmaniacs & The Lone Star Amigos take the stage July 10.
The Butchart Gardens will have live music every evening from June 29 to the end of August with local and international talent including the Victoria Symphony, David Vest, Jim Byrnes and Stephen Fearing.
The live entertainment is included with admission to the gardens, but tickets that guarantee admission are available for the three special events.
June
- 29 - Tropic Mayhem
- 30 - Odyssey string Quartet
July
- 1 - John Mclachlan
- 2 - Chris Millington & Dancin'
- 3 - MAZ
- 4 - Brishen
- 5 - Late Shift
- 6 - Backbeat
- 7 - The Choir
- 8 - Odyssey string Quartet
- 9 - Chris Millington & Dancin'
- 10 - Los Texmaniacs & The Lone Star Amigos (Special Event)
- 11 - The High Bar Gang
- 12 - Locarno
- 13 - The Midnights
- 14 - Hamsa Hamsa
- 15 - Beolach
- 16 - Chris Millington & Dancin'
- 17 - Scandinavian String Alliance
- 18 - John Reischman and The Jaybirds
- 19 - The Kingmixers
- 20 - The R&B Kingpins
- 21 - Odyssey String Quartet
- 22 - Oktupus
- 23 - The Commodores
- 24 - The Victoria Symphony
- 25 - Serena Ryder (Special Event)
- 26 - Pharis & Jason Romero
- 27 - The Chuckle Berries
- 28 - Jim Byrnes
- 29 - Elage Diouf
- 30 - Chris Millington & Dancin'
- 31 - Tri-Continental
August
- 1 - Diyet & The Love Soldiers
- 2 - David Vest
- 3 - Freeze Frame
- 4 - Ballet Etoile
- 5 - Ballet Etoile
- 6 - Chris Millington & Dancin'
- 7 - Rose Cousins
- 8 - The Waifs
- 9 - Black Angus
- 10 - Mix Tape
- 11 - Odyssey String Quartet
- 12 - Van Django
- 13 - The Commodores
- 14 - The Unfaithful Servants
- 15 - Jim Cuddy Band (Special Event)
- 16 - Chris Frye & The Analog Ghosts
- 17 - The Ecclestons
- 18 - Heartwood
- 19 - John Gogo & Sons
- 20 - The Commodores
- 21 - Qristina & Quinn
- 22 - BC Fiddle Orchestra
- 23 - Ellis Dyson & The Shambles
- 24 - Tropic Mayhem
- 25 - The Bills
- 26 - Marc Atkinson with Cam Wilson
- 27 - Chris Millington & Dancin'
- 28 - The Sweet Lowdown
- 29 - Stephen Fearing
- 30 - Mark Perry
- 31 - Groove Kitchen