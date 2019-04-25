Pete is shovelling dirt into a flower bed beside the brick wall he's building. When I say I'm searching for happy stories for the end of our newscast, the 76-year-old indicates he has one about the wall, but can't tell me.

Pete can't speak.

Pete stops working when he hears a pair of seagull calling from his roof. He gestures me to follow him and shows me a box he built along the roofline.

Pete pours food in it, knocks its side with his knuckles, and starts making seemingly incomprehensible sounds towards the seagulls. But the birds answer back.

They look at the food, look at me pointing the camera at them, and look back at Pete. The seagulls caw and Pete croaks, seeming to say: It's ok, the camera won't hurt you. The seagulls understand, walk down the roof, and start feasting on the food.

Inside the house, Pete shows me a collection of plates on the wall depicting baby seals. There's also a pair of stuffed seals on the table, a seal poster in a bedroom, and a seal-shaped mirror in the living room. They are part of his wife Carol's seal collection.

Pete moves his hands side to side, miming a steering wheel. He wants Carol to tell me how he lost his voice in a car accident. "The steering column went through his neck," Carol explains. "It was the quick thinking intern that gave him the [tracheotomy] that actually saved him."

Carol is grateful Pete's life was saved that night, that they can celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this year. "I chased him until he caught me!" Carol smiles, remembering the time before they started dating.

They credit their longevity with resolving conflicts quickly, striving to not take each other for granted, and always being thoughtful.

Which brings us back to the wall in the front yard. "It was his idea!" she smiles.

Pete built it for his wife and surprised her by including her favourite animal in the design. A large silver seal is posed prominently at the end. "It felt so good!" Carol smiles.

Because when it comes to saying 'I love you' to his wife, or when it comes to just being kind to the local birds, Pete proves that actions speak louder than words.