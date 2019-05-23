Dave is walking through an opening in the bushes, searching for something specific.

"Mostly insects," the 84 year old says. "They're always busy, that's the interesting thing."

Dave says he was four years old when he first learned how busy one particular bug could be. "I got stung by a bee smelling a rose," he remembers with a laugh. "I cried."

The swelling under his eye faded within days, but Dave's worry about bees increased over decades. Then one day, he felt compelled to observe the insects at work, and his fear turned into fascination.

"It's part of my nature," he says he now realizes. "I have to observe things."

The former computer engineer says he thinks like a scientist and now focuses his daily walks on observing the busy bugs and the lounging ones. "I like being an observer," Dave says with a smile. "It's fun!"

It's especially fun when you observe the unexpected, like today. "It surprised me," he says. "I haven't seen them before."

Dave gestures to a mother duck sleeping next to her nine ducklings, and calls the observation a first. "It's kind of exciting!"

Although Dave is carrying a phone with a camera, he won't pull it out of his pocket. "I don't take pictures," he says. "[I prefer] just seeing things and remembering them."

Dave says relishing these simple pleasures gives him an advantage in life. "You get more simple pleasures than you do big ones." He says you should find as many as you can. "Collect them."

When I ask what the most wonderful moment in his collection is, Dave says it is seeing his now-wife for the first time. "The best thing I ever had."

Which is why observing and collecting will be followed by sharing today's simple duckling pleasure, when he returns home to her.