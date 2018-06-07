Senior dies on Central Saanich beach, coroner investigating
Police are investigating the death of an elderly man on a beach in Central Saanich.
The 76-year-old man was found on a beach near Newton Park Wednesday night, according to police.
A paddleboarder reportedly spotted the man and called 911, but he died within a half hour of paramedics arriving.
The man's family lived in the area and has been notified.
Central Saanich police said a joint investigation with the BC Coroner's Service is ongoing.