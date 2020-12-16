COOMBS -- Traffic along Highway 4A in Coombs was down to one alternating lane Wednesday morning after a semi-truck took out a power pole.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. in front of the Independent Marine Supply Store.

A roughly 2.5-kilometre stretch of the highway was shut down and trtraffic was rerouted between Station Road and Winchester Road for several hours.

BC Hydro was on scene replacing the pole.

Oceanside RCMP say the driver misjudged the turn. He was issued a ticket for driving without due care.

The road fully reopened around 12:30 p.m.