NANAIMO -- Traffic is snarled on Nanaimo Parkway after a semi-trailer collided with a pickup truck and jack-knifed into a ditch on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Nanaimo Parkway (Highway 19), where it connects with Highway 19A in the city’s north end.

Southbound traffic wanting to take the Nanaimo Parkway is being rerouted through Highway 19A.

A heavy-duty tow truck was brought in to remove the semi-trailer from the ditch. Fire crews doused the area with water to prevent any fire starts.

There's no word on injuries at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is available.