VANCOUVER -- West Shore RCMP are praising a security guard for calling them about a crime in progress, but advising the public not to do what the guard did after calling.

In a news release, police said they received a call from the security guard asking for help around midnight Friday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene - a parking lot on Wale Road in Colwood, near Island Highway - they found the security guard holding down a male suspect, who had been caught checking vehicle doors in the parking lot.

Once caught, the suspect began throwing various items - including credit cards, drivers' licences and other identification - onto the grass, police said.

The man was arrested for mischief and theft, police said, adding that their investigation is ongoing.

"The security guard was not injured in this case, however we don’t recommend anyone physically engaging with a suspect as this could be dangerous," said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer for West Shore RCMP, in the release.

Saggar thanked the security guard for calling police right away, adding that's what all members of the public should do when they see something suspicious.