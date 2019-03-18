A security company is apologizing after two of its employees allegedly struck and killed a Victoria family’s cat then fled the scene.

In a now deleted Facebook post, the cat’s owner Cate Wise claims the Paladin Security car was speeding near the intersection of Bay and Wilson streets in Vic West on Sunday when the accident happened.

She claims the driver stopped the car, realized the cat had been hit, then drove away.

Wise’s husband then went to the company’s office and spoke to the Paladin employees who were in the car at the time.

In her Facebook post, Wise says her husband asked why they didn’t stop when they realized the cat had been hit, to which they replied: “Because it’s a cat.”

Paladin Security issued a statement apologizing for the incident.

“We have been in touch with the Wise family to express our compassion and concern for them and we would like to apologize to the community of Victoria and anyone that has been affected by this unfortunate incident," the company said.

The employee involved has been suspended by the company and an internal investigation is being conducted to determine whether further action is required.

The Wise family was contacted by CTV News but declined to comment.