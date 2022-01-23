Section of Galloping Goose Trail in View Royal closing Monday

A portion of the Galloping Goose Trail in View Royal will close to the public on Monday as BC Transit begins construction work in the area.

The trail will be closed from the intersection of Watkiss Way and Burnside Road through to Talcott Road as part of the transit company's new handyDART Centre project.

The project will provide storage and maintenance facilities for BC Transit's handyDART buses, allowing the company to meet the growing need for such service in Greater Victoria, according to the project website.

The construction work will also include improvements to the Galloping Goose Trail, including reducing the steep grade along the portion of the trail that will close Monday, and straightening the route.

Trail users are advised to travel along Watkiss Way during the temporary closure. It was unclear from statements issued by the Town of View Royal and BC Transit how long the closure was expected to last.

The handyDART Centre is expected to open in 2024, but the Galloping Goose improvements are among the first phases of the construction project.