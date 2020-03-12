COMOX VALLEY -- For the second week in a row, volunteers with the Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue (SAR) spent their scheduled Wednesday night training session carrying out an actual rescue.

Crew members received a call at 4:30 p.m. from RCMP indicating a person had become lost while hiking in the Mount Becher area of Vancouver Island.

The hiker is currently staying in Royston but is in the Comox Valley on an exchange from France. He became lost while returning from his solo hike and then called 911.

"Right at the top when he started coming down he just went right and then got stuck in some gullies and kept going down and then lost sight of the track," said Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue Manager Marc Lyster.

"He was just a couple of bumps over and couldn't see where he needed to go."

23 volunteers used snowmobiles, skis and snowshoes to reach the man when they realized there wouldn't be enough daylight remaining in order to fly in and extract him using a helicopter.

"We snowmobiled up most of the way to the park boundary and then skinned up with our skis to where he was," said Lyster. "He had a flashing light which, as soon as we got close to the top of the ridge, we could see his flashing light and made our way over to him."

The search team assembled out of the old Forbidden Plateau ski lodge area to reach the hiker, finally making voice contact with him shortly before 9 p.m.

According to searchers, the hiker was well equipped for the situation, including having a cellphone, light, whistle, warm clothes, food and water.

"The subject had some cold feet but that was about it," said volunteer searcher Scott Ballhorn.

"It would have been an awkward night but I think he would have been fine. He made the right call when he was in trouble and called 911 early and stayed put."

The hiker extraction comes one week after SAR members used a rope system to lower a man who had fallen a short distance down onto a cliff ledge near Comox Lake.

The man became disoriented hiking outside of Cumberland and fell onto the ledge and began yelling for help until his cries were heard by others in the area.