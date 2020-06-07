VICTORIA -- Police and search and rescue members are searching beside the Malahat for a missing person on Sunday.

Cowichan Search and Rescue crews are scouring near the Malahat Summit and witnesses said an RCMP helicopter is searching above the area.

The search started early Sunday morning, but it is not clear if the person is male or female, just that they are missing.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau confirms with CTV News Vancouver Island police are searching the area but cannot provide any further details at this time.

Traffic delays are occurring as one lane is closed for SAR vehicles.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more details are available.