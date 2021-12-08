Search underway for man missing from Malahat RV park

Search-and-rescue crews are asking the public for help finding a 54-year-old man who wandered away from the Malahat Mountain Meadows RV Park near Shawnigan Lake, B.C., early Tuesday morning.

Christopher Janak was reported missing early in the morning of Dec. 7.

“We are worried that he has fallen, has hurt himself,” says Cowichan Search and Rescue manager Shauneen Nichols. "His girlfriend is extremely worried, as we are.”

Janak, a resident of the RV park, was last seen by another park resident around 2:30 a.m.

“He’s only dressed in jogging pants and a light, dark[-coloured] jacket," Nichols said.

Rescuers spent most of Tuesday searching the area around the park and resumed the search Wednesday.

“We have called in multiple mutual-aid teams," said Nichols. "There’s a lot of greenspace out there."

Janak is approximately 5' 8" tall, weighing 165 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. Nichols said he is clean-shaven, unlike the photo released by police.

Anyone who sees Janak or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.