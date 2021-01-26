VICTORIA -- Military and coast guard personnel are scouring the waters off Victoria, B.C. after receiving reports of a downed aircraft Tuesday evening.

The United States Coast Guard is leading the search mission after a mayday call was received from a Cessna 170 airplane over the Strait of Juan de Fuca at approximately 4:03 p.m.

One man was reportedly on board the plane when the distress call was made. The flight originated from Ketchikan, Alaska, according to the U.S. Coast Guard's Pacific Northwest Division.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says the small plane was believed to be on the American side of the border, northeast of Port Angeles, Wash., when it went down.

The Canadian Coast Guard vessel Sir Wilfred Laurier has been tasked with assisting in the search. A Royal Canadian Air Force CC-115 Buffalo airplane is also on scene.

The search continued as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.