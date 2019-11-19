VICTORIA -- A search has been suspended for a kayaker who went missing near Lake Cowichan one day after his 70th birthday.

RCMP say officers were at the scene Monday where Colin Court's fishing kayak washed ashore near Little Shaw Creek.

He's been missing since Friday morning, and police say a motorist found the man's truck parked at the Little Shaw campground, west of Youbou, on Saturday.

There's no word on when the search will resume or why it was suspended.

According to family members, Colin celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday before his disappearance. Family say he is a seasoned fly fisherman with experience fishing in a range of weather conditions.