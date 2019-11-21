

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA – Search efforts have resumed for a missing Lake Cowichan senior who was last seen by family members on Nov. 15.

Colin Court, 70, was last seen by his family when he was setting out in his kayak for a fishing trip along Cowichan Lake. The next day, on Nov. 16, police received reports of Court's disappearance after a community member discovered his unattended kayak floating near Little Shaw Creek in Youbou.

The senior's vehicle was also found parked at the Little Shaw campground, west of Youbou, on Saturday.

Since then, Lake Cowichan RCMP say that extensive searches have been conducted by Cowichan and Ladysmith search and rescue volunteers. Searches were also conducted by the BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) in the area that Court was thought to be fishing in.

Lake Cowichan RCMP and the URT are now trying to determine the best ways to continue the search for the missing man.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Court has not yet been located," said Cpl. David Motley of the Lake Cowichan RCMP. "The area of Cowichan Lake in which Mr. Court went missing becomes very deep only a short distance from shore, creating challenges to the ongoing search efforts. However, our efforts have not stopped looking for Mr. Court."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Court is asked to contact Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668 or visit the detachment's office at 70 Stanley Rd., Lake Cowichan.