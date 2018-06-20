

Mounties say a search operation is continuing today for a 56-year-old man who set out for a kayak trip Monday and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

The man was last seen launching his red, sit-on-top style kayak from the Becher Bay marina in East Sooke Monday afternoon, according to witnesses.

The man's father contacted Saanich police to report his son went kayaking and had not returned.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria said the man's kayak was found at Hoskyn Point around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The search continued into the night Monday before it was stood down due to fog. Crews from RCMP and Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue were back on the water Wednesday morning, searching an area of about 1,000 square kilometres.

RCMP said they would send out more information on the case later Wednesday.