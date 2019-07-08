More than 100 searchers from 17 rescue organizations gathered Monday morning to try to find missing hiker Murray Naswell of Cumberland.

"It is a massive search area, lots of travel routes, lots of drainages that Murray could be in and we're pretty insignificant compared to the terrain out there" said Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue manager Paul Berry at the trailhead in Strathcona Park.

Teams from as far away as Chilliwack are assisting with the search, the largest in the area in the past five years.

"Teams are going up into the last known point for Murray. There will be a six- to seven-hour hike today, that's been the reality since the search began," Berry said.

Naswell was last seen late Wednesday heading towards the summit of Mount Albert Edward but failed to return back to his tent at a nearby lake that night.

The majority of the volunteers will have to make the seven-hour trek to reach the search area while others are flying in by helicopter as breaks in the weather permit.

Berry said the weather cleared for the first time on Sunday afternoon allowing an RCMP helicopter to do a significant amount of searching.

A commercial chopper from Ascent Helicopters in Parksville is shuttling crews to the scene.