A search operation continued Wednesday for a 56-year-old Victoria man who set out for a kayak trip Monday and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

The man was last seen launching his red, sit-on-top style kayak from the Becher Bay marina in East Sooke Monday afternoon, according to witnesses.

The man's father contacted Saanich police to report his son went kayaking and had not returned.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria said the man's kayak was found at Hoskyn Point around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The search continued into the night Monday before it was stood down due to fog.

The Coast Guard scaled back its search Wednesday, handing the case over to the RCMP.

But crews from Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue, the Becher Bay First Nation and friends and family members aren't giving up hope as they continue to search for the missing man.

"The weather is really the concern," said Heidi Gardner of Juan De Fuca SAR. "It was very, very windy on Monday and the tide was high."

Family said the missing man was known to be experienced on the water, but likely didn't know the waters of Becher Bay very well.