VICTORIA -- RCMP and volunteers continue to search for two people who went missing after a fishing guide boat capsized in the Bella Coola River on Aug. 10.

The search began after the fishing boat was discovered drifting, partially capsized, without anyone aboard.

Three people are believed to have been on the boat when it set out, and on Aug. 10 searchers found the body of one of the people onboard.

The man has been identified as a 42-year-old Victoria man.

RCMP say they will not be releasing any further details on the man's identity out of privacy for the deceased. The investigation into his death is now being headed by the BC Coroners Service.

On Tuesday, Bella Coola RCMP said that the search for the remaining two people is ongoing.

Police continue to search for a 51-year-old woman from Victoria, and a 65-year-old man from Sorrento, B.C.

Local search parities from Campbell River, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Nuxalk Coastal Guardian Watchmen and other volunteers are also assisting with the search, police say.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the deceased and we continue to offer our support to all three families during this traumatic time and as we search for the missing two individuals," said Staff-Sgt. John Grierson, RCMP North District Advisory NCO.

The missing woman is described as a white woman who stands 5'9" and weighs approximately 146 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The missing man is described as a white man who stands 5'10" and weighs 170 pounds. He has green eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and waterproof waders that are either tan or green in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bella Coola RCMP at 250-799-5363.