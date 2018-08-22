

CTV Vancouver Island





A unique piece of equipment used by a volunteer search-and-rescue dog that was stolen at a Victoria pet fair has been turned in to police.

In a tweet, Victoria police said the harness belonging to Moxxii, a German shepherd, was turned in to them Tuesday.

The dog was finally reunited with the custom-fit harness Tuesday night.

So happy to share that Search & Rescue Dog Moxxii’s Harness was turned in to us today and we were able to give it back to Moxxii tonight! Thank you #yyj pic.twitter.com/DfDku6W8jg — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) August 22, 2018

The harness was swiped Saturday at Pet-A-Palooza, a pet event held on the grounds of St. Ann's Academy in Victoria.

Aside from being a key piece of safety equipment, the harness also held sentimental value with patches sewn in as gifts from military members in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Other items were stolen from vendors at the event, including distinct embroidered collars, a blue suitcase and metal tote bins.