After becoming the subject of a lot of attention – most of it unwanted – a moulting seal on a Victoria beach appears to have taken off for a quieter resting spot.

Last week, officials with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans scolded beachgoers saying the seal had been subjected to “an unacceptable level of harassment.”

The juvenile female elephant seal first arrived on the city's popular Gonzales Beach two weeks ago to begin the moulting process, which causes the animals to appear sickly or distressed as they shed their fur and underlying layer of skin. The process typically lasts a month.

Volunteers and DFO Officials erected tape and fencing around the seal and warned beachgoers to stay at least 100 meters away from the mammal.

"Unfortunately, this is a really busy beach and we've had people getting too close and disturbing the marine mammal," said fisheries officer Mandy Ledlow.

Those incidents included large crowds standing within a foot of the seal, despite warning signs. There were also reports of children harassing and barking at the seal.

"A lot of people aren't respecting the distance and dogs are a problem as well," Ledlow said.

Officials expected that the seal would be on the beach for at least two more weeks but on Monday confirmed that the seal has not been seen since last Friday.

As a result, volunteers have taken down the warning signs and tape.