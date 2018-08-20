

Researchers monitoring a sick killer whale off the coast of Vancouver Island are preparing to dose the animal with more medication amid signs her health may be improving.

The endangered southern resident orca J50, also known as Scarlet, was spotted returning to the Salish Sea off the coast of southern Vancouver Island on Saturday.

The four-year-old whale has caused concern among scientists for her emaciated appearance and sluggish behaviour, leading them to believe she was suffering from some sort of illness.

Earlier this month, they darted the orca with antibiotics and attempted to feed her Chinook salmon laced with medication in an attempt to get her healthy again.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it appears she might be improving slightly as she was seen actively socializing with the rest of her pod over the weekend.

They say J50 fell behind the pod as she swam through the Salish Sea toward San Juan Island, but she was later seen with her mother J16 and sister J42 on the west side of the island.

Researchers are preparing to dose J50 with a another round of antibiotics through a dart gun, and may deploy a second dart with dewormer to reduce the risk of parasitic worms that can harm emaciated marine mammals.

Part of the reason they want to administer more medicine is because they believe the first dart nearly two weeks ago only delivered half of a dose.

The pod was last spotted heading west on Sunday, back toward the open ocean.

The endangered southern resident orca population is down to just 75 whales, prompting the unprecedented steps scientists have been taking to help J50 – a potential calf-bearing female.

NOAA says it also continues to monitor J35, another member of the pod who drew international attention for carrying her dead calf for more than two weeks.