VICTORIA -- VICTORIA – Two Vancouver Island cities will be added to a gang- and gun-violence prevention program under new provincial funding.

The B.C. Ministry of Education says Campbell River and Courtenay will join Victoria and Nanaimo under an expanded school-based program called ERASE (Expect Respect and a Safe Education).

The province announced an additional $4.93 million for the program Thursday. The funding will span three years and provide violence prevention grants and support to students, parents, teachers, police and community partners.

In March the government announced $1.12 million for the program, which is currently active in several B.C communities, including Vancouver, Surrey, Kelowna and Prince George.

"Too often, we hear about the devastating effects of gang life on B.C. youth and their families, which is why we're taking targeted action and offering intensive supports in B.C. communities that need help the most," said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education, in a statement.

"By focusing on training and prevention, we are taking important action to support young people earlier and give parents, schools and communities a way to work together toward positive futures."

The gang prevention program is currently in its second year and the province says the initiatives will be tailored to fit each community.

More than 8,000 students, parents, educators and community partners have participated in 110 training and education sessions in the initial 12 priority communities, according to the government.