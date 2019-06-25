

Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





Summer is upon us, and with students from K-12 wrapping up their final weeks of school, parents might be wondering how to keep them busy for the next two months.

Whether its free fun or organized outings, here's a handy list of activities to check out in Greater Victoria.

Adventure in your own backyard…for free!

The Capital Region is known for having spectacular parks and outdoor spots that should not be missed. From gorgeous views to quirky features, adventure is always just a few steps from your front door.

The view from Saanich's Mount Tolmie is seen in this undated Google Maps image.

1. Cadboro Gyro Park (Saanich)

With features like a mini zipline, a nearby beach and a giant octopus, this playground is all kinds of fun.

2. Mount Tolmie (Saanich)

Drive or walk to the top for incredible panoramic views of the city and a perfect spot to watch the sunset. Your kids can spend hours climbing on all the rocks at the top.

3. Willows Beach Park (Oak Bay)

This beach is perfect for families for a number of reasons. The shallow, protected water is great for young children and the playgrounds, concession and changerooms make it easy to stay all day. With beautiful views wherever you look, this place is the recipe for a perfect beach day.

4. Glen Lake Beach Park (Langford)

This park has a brand new spray park this year! Cool off on hot summer days at this beautiful little park and take a dip in Glen Lake. This understated park in Langford may not be on your list, but the scenery alone will soon make it a family favourite.

5. Scenes under the stars (Around the Capital Region)

Want to catch a free flick in the great outdoors? Check out Scenes Under the Stars, taking place in parks around Greater Victoria. All of the movies begin when the sun sets around 9 p.m., but make sure you arrive early to get first dibs on the best seats and the best snacks.

Outdoor Cinema at Bullen Park (Esquimalt)

Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse (Wed., July 24)

How To Train Your Dragon 3 (Wed., Aug 7)

Aquaman (Wed., Aug 21)

Millstream Village Drive-In Movies (Langford)

Mary Poppins Returns (Thurs., July 11)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (Thurs., July 18)

Cameron Bandshell at Beacon Hill Park (Victoria)

Jurassic Park (Sat., Aug 17)

Mrs. Doubtfire (Fri., Aug 23)

Family Fun

With so many amazing attractions on the island, it can be hard to narrow down where to go. Here are some options that provide extra accessibility for kids and families.

6. Butchart Gardens

There are too many events happening at the Butchart Gardens to name, but this lush oasis is a perfect trip to make with your kids on those hot summer days. The gardens offer boat tours from the wharf to see historical sights, seals and otters in the area. At night you can see live music performances and magical views of the garden, illuminated at night.

7. Maritime Museum of BC

Bring your family for a day of exploration at the museum! It offers weekly summer programs, weekend activities for toddlers and summer day camps for the kids.

8. Paletteable Pottery & Arts

Get messy with your kids and try your hand at pottery or painting. This place has workshops regularly and you can book your own time as well. Host a party or bring the family for some quality time together. The studio is now mobile so they can come to you!

9. Oak Bay Kayaking

Take your kids out on the water in a kayak or canoe. Oak Bay Marina has double kayaks available for day rental and you can join one of the scenic tours and check out nearby islands and wildlife.

10. Camps!

Summer vacation doesn’t apply for most adults, so here is a list of some spectacular day camps to keep your kids moving and learning!

Soccer camp at Braefoot is just one of the many day camps on offer this summer.

Esquimalt Recreation Centre

The rec centre offers summer day camps for kids ages 3-14 with a range of activities including rock climbing, swimming, art, music, sports, science and outdoor adventuring. The camps run from Monday to Friday all summer and you can register your little ones online.

The camps fill up fast and parents are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

The Rising Circus Camp

Run away with the circus this summer and learn how to flip, tumble and trapeze! These camps are for kids ages 6-12 and offer full and half-day camps in an indoor circus tent.

The camp is walking distance from Westhills stadium in Langford. If you’re feeling left out of the fun, The Rising Circus also has adult classes for aerial and acrobatic technique.

Braefoot Community Association

For high-energy kids, keep them busy and active this summer with action-packed summer day camps at Braefoot. From NASA camp to soccer and street hockey, there is something for everyone. Braefoot even offers a five-day overnight kayak trip for the more adventurous 10-12 year-olds.

Mad Science Vancouver Island

Be a secret agent for the summer, see what it’s like to train like an astronaut and blast into space.

These camps explore science with kids 3-12 through half-day and full-day camps. Day camps run July through August and you can register online for locations around Greater Victoria.

Academic Camp Canada

For kids aged 11-17 looking for a kick-start on their grades or resume in a fun summer camp setting, this camp at Brentwood College School is just the thing.

The campus offers room and board, with stunning ocean views and a large array of academic classes. The experience is unlike any other, with a computer science program and lab space, and facilities for soccer, tennis, swimming and kayaking.

Kids will even go on excursions like whale-watching, visits to the museum and Butchart Gardens. The camp runs July 6 to August 17.