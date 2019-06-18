A Greater Victoria charity that's trying to maximize donor dollars for families in need is struggling to find space for a new home after six months of searching.

CFAX Santas Anonymous Society is moving out of the former Richmond Elementary building after its one-year lease could not be renewed.

The Greater Victoria School District is preparing to restore classroom space at the site, removing Santas Anonymous and four other groups.

"We tried for a very long time to find space," says executive director Christine Hewitt. "Commercial space is very expensive and that is not how we wanted to spend our donor dollars."

The now year-round charity, affiliated with Bell Media, has been supporting families for 42 years. It supports families in need with gifts and food for the holidays. It also has a special grants program for schools, literacy programs, summer camps and families in crisis.

The group says it's trying to find at least 2,000 square feet of office space. For three months of the year, it's also looking for 8,000-10,000 square feet of warehouse space.

While the search for space continues, CFAX Santas Anonymous is moving into storage with the support of 2 Burley Men Moving Ltd. and Butler Brothers Supplies Ltd.

"We're very positive about what's happening," says Hewitt. "We know that the community will respond."