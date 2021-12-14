'Santa would never forget them': Santa visits B.C. hospitals to spread holiday cheer

Jolly old St. Nick made stops at six B.C. hospitals on Tuesday, bringing gifts and joy to kids in care.

Ditching his reindeer and sleigh, Santa caught a ride with BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) and Helijet on an air ambulance. It’s a return to a 17-year-old tradition that took a pause last year due to the pandemic, when gifts were still delivered to children in care by staff.

Santa visited six B.C. hospitals on Tuesday: (CTV News)

Stops were made at Victoria General Hospital, Surrey Memorial, Royal Columbia, Nanaimo Regional General, Abbotsford Regional, BC Children’s Hospital and BC Women’s Hospital + Health Centre.

"Ho, ho, ho! I want every child who’s in hospital to know Santa would never forget them," said Santa on Tuesday.

B.C.'s top doctor also said she was grateful for the visits.

"In a time of stress and worry, it’s so nice that we have a chance to brighten the spirits of both children receiving care in our facilities, and those of frontline workers who continue to show dedication and courage while providing crucial medical care," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

One of BCEHS’s specially trained Infant Transport Team (ITT) paramedics, Joanna Stefani, joined Santa to spread cheer.

"We usually meet patients and their families during stressful medical emergencies, so joining them instead for a wonderful holiday tradition is incredibly special for me and all the paramedics I proudly represent today," said Stefani.

"After last year’s restrictions and everything else the province has been through since the pandemic began, it’s especially heartwarming to return this year and help Santa lift the spirits of children and health-care teams at B.C. hospitals," added Danny Sitnam, president and CEO of Helijet, which operates the province’s air ambulance helicopters for BCEHS.

Santa made it clear Tuesday that using a helicopter was only for special occasions.

"Well I must say," said Santa. "I prefer the sleigh but is so nice of them to help me because the reindeer get very frightened when they try to land on the helipad. Ho, ho, ho, ho!"