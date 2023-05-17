Salt Spring Island hospital foundation seeks injunction to remove tenants of Seabreeze Inne

The Lady Minto Hospital Foundation, which represents the only hospital on Salt Spring Island, is seeking an injunction to remove people who are living in six units of the Seabreeze Inne, which was purchased by the hospital foundation to use as housing for workers.

Since roughly the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seabreeze Inne had been leased by BC Housing to offer accommodations for about 20 people who would otherwise be homeless.

The Seabreeze Inne on Salt Spring Island, B.C. is shown: Nov. 26, 2021: (CTV News)The lease was originally scheduled to end in December 2021, but was extended several times.

The last extension was so that residents could remain at the inn until a new supportive housing building, featuring 28 units, could finish construction on Sakt Spring Island at 161 Drake Rd.

That building has now opened, but the Lady Minto Foundation says six tenants remain at the inn.

The hospital foundation says those remaining tenants claim they did not receive enough eviction notice from BC Housing.

"Imagine if you checked into the Hilton, and then you said you weren't leaving because they didn't provide you a notice," said Roberta Martell with the Lady Minto Foundation.

"It wouldn't fly. [It's the] same thing with a public facility," she said.

The hospital foundation purchased the Seabreeze Inne in May 2022, with plans to upgrade the building to house hospital staff, citing a severe shortage of health-care workers and housing on Salt Spring Island.

"We can't begin renovations until we have vacant occupancy," said Martell. "We're in danger of losing a $2-million grant if we don't have this built by May of 2024. We're in danger of losing our contractor, and our hospital is in grave danger."

The Lady Minto Foundation says that six units have been offered to the tenants who still remain at the Seabreeze Inne.