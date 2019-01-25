

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





A Highway 19 bus stop in Lantzville has been closed due to safety concerns.

In consultation this week with the province and the Regional District of Nanaimo as well as feedback from customers and drivers about safety, BC Transit shut down the bus stop Wednesday.

The bus stop is located in the southbound lanes of Highway 19 at the intersection of Hillview Road.

BC Transit says merging on and off the highway has been the main concern and are now looking at ways to improve the area.

Customers can use Summerset Road or Capilano Road as alternatives.

If there are any issues with this change, you’re encouraged to call BC Transit at 250-390-4531