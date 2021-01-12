SAANICH -- Charlotte has looked forward to going back since she was a child.

“I always used to imagine myself as a pioneer girl or a regal queen running a court,” the now-21-year-old smiles. “Maybe not getting the best education, but learning things I don’t really learn anymore.”

Charlotte was in the midst of learning about history at university when the start of the pandemic suddenly stopped her studies.

“I was at home 24/7 and I wanted something new to do,” Charlotte recalls. “I noticed a lot of people walking by the house.”

She decided to do something for the people passing by on March 24, a day she knew well.

“Queen Elizabeth I is my favourite historical figure,” she explains. “So I know a couple important dates in her calendar.”

Charlotte gathered a few erasable pens and started writing on a large whiteboard:

“On this day in history — March 24, 1603,” she reads. “Queen Elizabeth died. Which was the end of the Tudor dynasty.”

Then Charlotte placed the sign in her front window.

“I just wanted to share something with people,” she smiles. “And really connect when we couldn’t.”

So the next day she wrote another sign: March 25, 1807: Slave trade abolished in British empire.

Charlotte also started an Instagram account called “On The History Board” to share her signs beyond her street and strived to showcase a diversity of topics, genders, and cultures.

They range from the substantial (Jan. 7, 2000: Beverly McLaughlin becomes the first female Justice on the Supreme Court of Canada) to the superficial (Dec. 11, 1980: ‘Magnum P.I.’ premiered on TV).

She also committed to doing it every day until the end of the pandemic.

“It’s been almost 290 days so far! I didn’t expect it to go on this long,” Charlotte smiles. “But I hope they learn a lot.”

The people passing who I spoke with are certainly appreciating it a lot. Others have sent Charlotte thank-you cards and written messages of gratitude, telling her how presenting the past is improving their present.

“It’s just been incredible!” Charlotte smiles.

And although we know that ‘if we fail to learn from history we’re doomed to repeat it,’ Charlotte seems to also show us that if we can find that others have done remarkable things every day by looking back, perhaps we can create wonderful moments every day moving forward.