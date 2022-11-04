Saanich union workers reach contract agreement with municipality
About 1,200 unionized workers in Saanich, B.C., have agreed on a new contract with the municipality, which will be in effect until the end of 2024.
The workers, represented by CUPE Local 2011, had been bargaining with the district for months and in August, 94 per cent of members voted in favour of possible strike action after negotiations hit a roadblock.
On Friday, the District of Saanich said a three-year contract that spans retroactively from Jan. 1, 2022, until Dec. 31, 2024 had been agreed upon.
The contract includes improved benefits and premiums as well as a wage increase of 25 cents per hour, plus a general 3.25 per cent wage increase in the first year, a four per cent increase in the second year and a 3.5 per cent increase in the third year.
"I’m pleased that we were able to reach an agreement that is mutually beneficial and fair and allows the District of Saanich to continue providing high quality services to residents," said Saanich CAO Brent Reems in a release Friday.
The unionized employees work in a range of fields, including roads, parks, sanitation, water, wastewater and support for police and fire services, according to CUPE Local 2011.
"We are confident that this new agreement will help with the affordability challenges our members are facing," said CUPE Local 2011 president Ryan Graham on Oct. 26, when a tentative deal was first struck.
"We are pleased that we were able to find common ground with the District of Saanich and reach an agreement that is fair to workers and protects the public services residents and businesses rely on," he said in a release at the time.
