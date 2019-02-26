A potential bid for Victoria to host the 2022 Invictus Games has received a major boost courtesy of Saanich.

Saanich council has agreed to spend $20,000 to support a bid for the games, which needs to be submitted by March 29.

A group of community representatives known as the Victoria Sports Society is leading the application process. The bid cost is $70,000. Oak Bay has also committed $5,000.

Langford and Esquimalt are also being asked to chip in.

On Thursday, a staff report will be presented to Victoria council recommending the city approve a $20,000 contribution toward the bid process.

If the bid is successful, it's estimated the games would cost $39 million. Municipal governments would then be asked to contribute $700,000, with Saanich and Victoria likely being asked to pay $200,000 each. The federal and provincial funding contribution is estimated to be more than $27 million.

The Invictus Games would occur over a 10-day period in the spring of 2022. The sports society believes it would attract 500 competitors to the region, including 300 coaches and staff, and 1,000 family and friends from 19 participating nations.

The Invictus Games were created in 2014 by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The event is an athletic competition for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans. Some of the events include archery, cycling, powerlifting, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby.

The 2017 Invictus Games were held in Toronto.

The hosting rights for the 2022 Invictus Games will be announced this summer.