Saanich to host 'Earth Day festival' featuring food trucks, educational displays
The District of Saanich is marking Earth Day by hosing an "Earth Day Festival" on Saturday, April 22.
The festival will include information displays about how to make small changes to reduce your environmental footprint, as well as live music, food trucks, vendors and other activities.
Visitors can try out e-bikes, or learn from other partner organizations that will have booths set up at the festival containing information on topics like pollinator gardens or composting.
"The Earth Day Festival is one of our signature annual celebrations in Saanich and a fun educational opportunity for residents," said Coun. Nathalie Chambers, who is also the chair of the Saanich Sustainability Advisory Committee.
"Bring your family and friends and explore how you can make a difference," she said. "It’s going to be a great day."
The district is encouraging visitors to bike or use public transportation to get to the festival, which is taking place outside the Saanich Municipal Hall at 770 Vernon Ave.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
More than 115,000 still without power in Quebec following deadly ice storm
If the trend continues, Hydro-Québec will be able to restore power to 95 per cent of its customers who have been in the dark since Wednesday's ice storm by Sunday evening as promised, although some Quebecers will have to resign themselves to waiting longer.
France: Marseille building collapses, fire stymies rescues
Up to 10 people may be buried under the debris of a building that collapsed following an explosion in France's port city of Marseille, but a fire deep within the rubble hindered rescue efforts Sunday, the French interior minister said.
Alberta teen with limited vision among all-star Canadians heading to international archery competition
An Alberta teenager with limited vision will display her skills in archery at an upcoming competition this summer in South Africa.
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the third round because of an injury Sunday, ending his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional.
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
Minister says Canada is in an affordability crisis, wants provinces to do more
The federal minister of families, children and social development says she agrees Canada is in the midst of an affordability crisis, but wants to see provincial and territorial governments do more to help.
Vancouver
-
Tents and tarps returning to Vancouver's Downtown Eastside as homeless shelters overwhelmed
Vancouver’s homeless shelters are unable to keep up with the number of people seeking shelter, even with temporary extreme weather facilities set up in the city, prompting some to shelter under tarps or to erect new tents.
-
Vancouver organization helping women affected by domestic violence navigate the legal system
Battered Women’s Support Services (BWSS) is significantly expanding its legal services for those who’ve been affected by domestic abuse.
-
Capacity ‘tripled’ at Overdose Prevention Society since DTES displacement
Advocates say the City of Vancouver's ongoing effort to move residents and their belongs out of an encampment on the Downtown Eastside is hindering access to health care, including access to safe consumption sites.
Edmonton
-
'Be fire aware': Alberta wildfire season officially underway
As the final snow disappears, the rising temperatures elevate the risk of wildfires, with officials asking Albertans to be cautious when enjoying the outdoors.
-
Alberta premier offers new version of why she contacted accused before criminal trial
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is offering up a new version of why she engaged in a controversial phone call with a Calgary street pastor in which they discuss his upcoming criminal case related to COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Man found fatally injured in McCauley apartment building lobby: EPS
Homicide detectives are now investigating after a man was found fatally injured in a central Edmonton apartment building.
Toronto
-
Parts of Ontario could hit 25 C this week in potentially record-breaking forecast
Southern Ontario is expected to get its first taste of warm weather this week as the forecast calls for temperatures that could set new records in the province.
-
'Almost no notice at all': GO Transit changes frustrate southern Ontario commuters
It took one GO Transit scheduling change to turn Siddhartha Batra from a regular commuter to a full-time remote worker.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
Calgary
-
Canucks hand Flames 3-2 shootout loss, dimming Calgary's playoff hopes
Collecting yet another single point proved bittersweet for the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
-
'It's unnerving': Police remain tight lipped on investigation east of Chestermere
A rural acreage east of Chestermere had dozens of Calgary police officers and forensic specialists continuing a days-long search.
-
2 people hospitalized following vehicle rollover
A man and a woman are in hospital after a vehicle rollover that took place Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
More than 115,000 still without power in Quebec following deadly ice storm
If the trend continues, Hydro-Québec will be able to restore power to 95 per cent of its customers who have been in the dark since Wednesday's ice storm by Sunday evening as promised, although some Quebecers will have to resign themselves to waiting longer.
-
Quebec tragedies put mental health in spotlight, but expert warns of stigma
A series of tragic incidents in Quebec has thrown the issue of the suspects' mental health into the spotlight, but a Canada Research Chair holder says the debate risks unfairly stigmatizing those with mental illnesses.
-
Quebec municipalities struggling to cope with labour shortage
Retirements, specialized jobs that are difficult to fill, and new expertises; like the private sector, municipalities in Quebec are also having trouble filling posts in the ongoing labour shortage. Firefighters, managers, engineers, technicians, day camp counsellors, lifeguards, recreation managers, notaries, lawyers, horticulturists, administrative professionals and more: the variety of positions available in the municipal sector is impressive and for a good reason.
Atlantic
-
Small businesses in Atlantic Canada struggling with retail theft
As the economy struggles, small businesses are beginning to experience an increasing number of thefts and robberies.
-
Popular restaurant, apartment buildings destroyed in Sackville, N.B., fire
A major fire on Good Friday has destroyed a popular restaurant and apartment buildings in Sackville, N.B.
-
Food insecurity becoming more common this Easter weekend
With the cost of groceries soaring, many are going to food banks for support. Feed Nova Scotia says it is already experiencing the extra pressure as food insecurity in the province increases.
Winnipeg
-
Flooded streets to leaky basements: Spring melt finally starts in Winnipeg
Melting snow may be a welcome sign of spring, but it's also creating quite a mess and prompting a reminder from the City of Winnipeg about protecting your home.
-
Manitoba teenagers show off business skills at entrepreneurship trade show
Manitoba high school students showcased their own start-up businesses in a junior achievement trade fair at St. Vital Centre Saturday afternoon.
-
'How many times do I have to be out here?': Portage and Main MMIWG2S march calls for Brady Road landfill shutdown
Family and friends of a woman whose body was found in the Brady Road landfill rallied at Portage and Main Friday to remember the mother of four and demand answers from Winnipeg police.
Kitchener
-
University of Guelph experts weigh in on avian flu risk in pets and humans
Migration season is underway and scientists warn it could fuel the spread and evolution of avian influenza.
-
Clubs getting fairways ready for golf season
The Conestoga Golf Club is the first local course to open for the season and about 230 golfers hit the links this Saturday.
-
Guelph Storm fighting to stay in the playoffs with another win
The Guelph Storm aren’t ready to give up on their OHL playoff run, with another win Friday night on home ice.
Regina
-
'Support the cause': Restored Dodge Charger to be auctioned off in support of cancer research in Sask.
A fundraising group, which includes former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity by restoring and auctioning off classic cars.
-
'Makes their day': Government House holds annual Easter egg hunt in Regina
For those looking to hunt for festive looking chocolate, Government House was the place to be on Saturday.
-
Hundreds of athletes to descend on Regina for 2023 Canadian Ringette Championships
Regina is set to host almost 1,000 athletes as the preparations continue for the annual Canadian Ringette Championships.
Barrie
-
Simcoe-Muskoka golfers ready for upcoming season
After a long winter, avid golfers in Simcoe County and Muskoka are preparing to hit the courses in the coming days.
-
Traditional Ukrainian Easter egg decorating class a huge hit
A regional Ukrainian artist invited dozens of families to learn a bit about Ukrainian traditions through the celebration of Easter this weekend.
-
GO transit riders in Barrie to experience changes to service
Riders who use the GO transit Barrie line will be experiencing changes to service starting this week
Saskatoon
-
'It's a work of art': Custom metal art impresses crowds at 61st Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show
Owen Jeancart has been used to getting plenty of attention for showing off his custom-built classic car collection at the Draggins Custom Car Show over the years.
-
Police on scene following incident in Saskatoon’s Fairhaven neighbourhood
Saskatoon police are investigating an incident in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road.
-
New community market for Saskatoon delayed due to costs
Saskatoon’s plans to open the ‘Gather Local Market’ in the Farmers Market Building have been delayed due to costs.
Northern Ontario
-
Crash on a northern trail claims the life of another southern Ont. snowmobiler
The OPP are investigating a fatal snowmachine crash that occurred Friday afternoon north of Greater Sudbury.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
Police charge 31-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 17 in Sudbury
A 31-year-old driver is in some trouble after the OPP made a traffic stop Tuesday on Highway 17.