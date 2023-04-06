Saanich to host 'Earth Day festival' featuring food trucks, educational displays

The District of Saanich is marking Earth Day by hosing an "Earth Day Festival" on Saturday, April 22.

The festival will include information displays about how to make small changes to reduce your environmental footprint, as well as live music, food trucks, vendors and other activities.

Visitors can try out e-bikes, or learn from other partner organizations that will have booths set up at the festival containing information on topics like pollinator gardens or composting.

"The Earth Day Festival is one of our signature annual celebrations in Saanich and a fun educational opportunity for residents," said Coun. Nathalie Chambers, who is also the chair of the Saanich Sustainability Advisory Committee.

"Bring your family and friends and explore how you can make a difference," she said. "It’s going to be a great day."

The district is encouraging visitors to bike or use public transportation to get to the festival, which is taking place outside the Saanich Municipal Hall at 770 Vernon Ave.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free.