Saanich to host 'Earth Day festival' featuring food trucks, educational displays

District of Saanich Municipal Hall as seen on May 12, 2021. (CTV News) District of Saanich Municipal Hall as seen on May 12, 2021. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Quebec municipalities struggling to cope with labour shortage

    Retirements, specialized jobs that are difficult to fill, and new expertises; like the private sector, municipalities in Quebec are also having trouble filling posts in the ongoing labour shortage. Firefighters, managers, engineers, technicians, day camp counsellors, lifeguards, recreation managers, notaries, lawyers, horticulturists, administrative professionals and more: the variety of positions available in the municipal sector is impressive and for a good reason.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario