Saanich teenager volunteers to help hungry by 'rescuing' food

SAANICH, B.C -

Shalaella Taylor grabs her skateboard, calls her dog, and prepares to do what her mom says would have been unthinkable when her daughter was a child.

“She really didn’t like animals,” Angella Taylor says. “She used to be terribly afraid.”

Along with being scared of large animals, Shalaella was uncomfortable connecting with new people.

But she found the courage to begin facing her fears, and eventually befriended a horse.

“It’s nice to be able to connect with the animal,” Shalaella smiles.

The relationship inspired an empathy for animals that proved life-changing.

“I think that really opened up her world,” Angella says.

Which brings us back to Shalaella, who’s now playing with the formerly fearsome.

The 17-year-old is beaming as she rides a skateboard while her dog happily runs beside her.

Shalaella’s passion for all things furry has also inspired an unexpected journey to connect with the community.

“That’s where her caring spirit developed,” Angella says.

Shalaella’s mom says her daughter started baking cookies for her neighbours and volunteers at a sporting evening for athletes with special needs.

“She’s always looking at how she can help people,” Angella says.

And when Shalaella started hearing about people having to choose between paying rent and buying groceries, the teenager began spending countless hours volunteering to support the food rescue movement.

She collects still-edible donations from local businesses before they’re thrown out and distributes them to individuals and charities in need.

“[I hope] it makes their life just a little bit better,” Shalaella smiles.

And like she once transformed her fear of animals into empathy for others, Shalaella is hoping to inspire people to turn their compassion into community action.

“If you can do something small of something big to let them know that you care about them, I think that’s important,” Shalaella smiles.