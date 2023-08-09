Saanich teenager volunteers to help hungry by 'rescuing' food
Shalaella Taylor grabs her skateboard, calls her dog, and prepares to do what her mom says would have been unthinkable when her daughter was a child.
“She really didn’t like animals,” Angella Taylor says. “She used to be terribly afraid.”
Along with being scared of large animals, Shalaella was uncomfortable connecting with new people.
But she found the courage to begin facing her fears, and eventually befriended a horse.
“It’s nice to be able to connect with the animal,” Shalaella smiles.
The relationship inspired an empathy for animals that proved life-changing.
“I think that really opened up her world,” Angella says.
Which brings us back to Shalaella, who’s now playing with the formerly fearsome.
The 17-year-old is beaming as she rides a skateboard while her dog happily runs beside her.
Shalaella’s passion for all things furry has also inspired an unexpected journey to connect with the community.
“That’s where her caring spirit developed,” Angella says.
Shalaella’s mom says her daughter started baking cookies for her neighbours and volunteers at a sporting evening for athletes with special needs.
“She’s always looking at how she can help people,” Angella says.
And when Shalaella started hearing about people having to choose between paying rent and buying groceries, the teenager began spending countless hours volunteering to support the food rescue movement.
She collects still-edible donations from local businesses before they’re thrown out and distributes them to individuals and charities in need.
“[I hope] it makes their life just a little bit better,” Shalaella smiles.
And like she once transformed her fear of animals into empathy for others, Shalaella is hoping to inspire people to turn their compassion into community action.
“If you can do something small of something big to let them know that you care about them, I think that’s important,” Shalaella smiles.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu services and vows crackdown on password sharing
Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
WATCH | Hawaii wildfire: Maui homes engulfed by flames as people flee
Wind-fuelled wildfires have forced an extensive evacuation in west Maui, Hawaii, with flames seen engulfing structures.
Health Canada recalls Walker Edison twin over twin bunk beds due to fall and impact hazards
Health Canada has recalled Walker Edison twin over twin bunk beds over potential fall and impact hazards.
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
B.C. port strike: Federal labour minister launches review to uncover 'structural issues'
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is launching an examination of the recently resolved British Columbia port dispute to see if “structural issues” in negotiations led to a 13-day work stoppage.
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identified
A coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't order
A woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
-
B.C. health care crisis: No doctors available for hospitalized patients
Some patients admitted to a Vancouver Island hospital over the long weekend were stunned to receive a notice telling them that even though they’d been admitted, there wasn’t a doctor available to care for them.
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': B.C. residents devastated by Maui destruction
Unprecedented and deadly wildfires are ravaging Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii, prompting the evacuation or thousands of residents and tourists.
Edmonton
-
'Billions of dollars': Schulz says federal strings on electricity climate funding is a 'threat'
Alberta's minister of environment and protected areas says Ottawa is threatening her province by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don't reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet 2035 net-zero goals.
-
Powerlifting passion fuels Alberta woman to national records in just 10 months
A Morinville, Alta., woman has been crushing powerlifting records, first at provincials and recently at nationals -- and she's been taking part in the sport for just 10 months.
-
RCMP seek two suspects in Demarais, Alta., armed robbery
Desmarais RCMP are looking for two suspects in the armed robbery Tuesday of a video and convenience store.
Toronto
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
The Ontario Greenbelt decision: Who knew what and when?
Here is a breakdown of when the Greenbelt decisions were made and who was involved.
-
Southern Ontario gas prices expected to jump overnight, hit 9-month high soon
Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario are expected to see a significant jump overnight, and could reach a nine-month high soon, according to one industry analyst.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede sponsors stand by organization despite admission of liability in sex assault case
In the two weeks since the Calgary Stampede accepted liability in a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed an adult staffer to sexually abuse boys for years, no sponsors have publicly broken ranks and announced a departure.
-
Woman dead after being struck by CTrain
A section of downtown Calgary was shut down for several hours on Wednesday following a fatal incident involving the CTrain.
-
'More vibrancy': Calgarians shoot hoops at new downtown basketball courts
Organizers behind Calgary's new Century Gardens Sport Court say it's hoped the recently-unveiled basketball courts will give Calgarians a new recreation option, while also helping to clean up a notorious downtown location.
Montreal
-
$6.4 billion extension project for Montreal's blue Metro line gets underway
After decades of talks, the first steps to building the Metro's blue line extension in Montreal are moving forward. Five stations are expected to be up and running by 2029 at a cost of $6.4 billion.
-
A new COVID-19 variant is spreading in Quebec—here is the latest guidance
The latest variant of COVID-19 is making a growing appearance in Quebec. EG.5, also nicknamed ‘Eris,’ now represents the highest percentage of reported cases, according to Quebec’s public health institute (INSPQ).
-
'It's part of my body': Montreal man issues plea for help after wheelchair extension was stolen
A Montreal man has issued a plea for help on social media after his wheelchair extension was recently stolen. The file is in the hands of the police, but while he waits, Umar Shezad can't live his life.
Atlantic
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
-
Nova Scotia government still unsure of widespread impact from spring cyberattack
The province of Nova Scotia is still unsure of how widespread the MOVEit security breach is, nearly two-and-a-half months after first becoming aware of the issue.
-
Man arrested following shooting incident in Cloverdale, N.B.: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a 24-year-old man from Coldstream, N.B., has been arrested following a shooting incident and an Alert Ready in Cloverdale, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
'It is a concern': The health impacts of the ongoing liquor strike
Limited hours and closed Manitoba Liquor Mart locations are a cause for concern for Manitobans who have alcohol dependencies.
-
Winnipeg woman takes pothole repairs into her own hands with soil and flowers
A woman in St. Vital put her green thumb to work after she was frustrated with potholes on her street.
-
Manitoba NDP promises to search landfill for First Nations women if elected
The leader of Manitoba's Opposition NDP is promising to move forward on a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women if the party forms government after the provincial election in the fall.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours worry about future of Kitchener heritage site
A year after it was deemed unsafe and fenced off, people who live near the Doon Mill in Kitchener say they’re worried the city is neglecting the heritage site.
-
Adam Sandler flick partly shot in Elora begins streaming this month
An Adam Sandler film that shot partly in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area is set to begin streaming on Netflix later this month.
-
Southern Ontario gas prices expected to jump overnight, hit 9-month high soon
Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario are expected to see a significant jump overnight, and could reach a nine-month high soon, according to one industry analyst.
Regina
-
Church leaders apologize to Indigenous youth, elders for residential schools
Saskatchewan church leaders have apologized to Indigenous youth and elders for the intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
-
'I wish them all the best, except this week': Riders prepare to take on former QB and coach
The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-4) will head to Montreal this week to face the Alouettes (4-3), now home to the Riders’ former quarterback, Cody Fajardo, and former offensive coordinator, Jason Maas.
-
Regina's College Avenue Campus frog celebrated following year of restoration work
Following a year of restoration work, Regina’s College Avenue Campus frog was brought back to its former glory.
Barrie
-
SIU investigating after Orillia teen hospitalized after police interaction
One teen has been hospitalized after an incident with police in Orillia Wednesday morning, leading to the mandate of the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to be invoked.
-
OPP seize $8M worth of illegal drugs and firearms in Project Moffatt
The Ontario Provincial Police have seized eight million dollars in illicit drugs and illegal firearms as part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation.
-
NHL players hit the ice at annual Barn Burner charity hockey game
The Boots and Hearts Barn Burner charity hockey game returned to the Sadlon Arena Wednesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon downtown group says parking fee hike 'punishes' business
The head of Saskatoon’s Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) is not happy with the decision by a city councillors to increase parking fees.
-
City of Saskatoon to borrow $3.5M for new garbage bins
The city is set to borrow more than $3 million to pay for new black garbage bins.
-
Prince Albert city workers prepare to take job action
Members of the union representing Prince Albert city workers are taking job action, starting with a work-to-rule on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Homicide investigation launched after 2 found dead in a Kirkland Lake home
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Kirkland Lake residence on Tuesday evening.
-
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
Staffing crisis means emergency rooms in northern Ont. face closure, Ontario doctors warn
The Ontario College of Family Physicians and the OMA Section on General & Family Practice say emergency departments in northern Ontario are struggling to remain open because of staffing shortages.