Victoria’s plastic bag ban may be catching on to other island communities.

Municipalities have voted to approach the province about a B.C. wide ban and in the meantime Saanich is taking a peak down that road.

City administration is giving council a timeline template for approval. It spells out the steps Saanich would need to take to implement a plastic bag ban. As it stands it would have council reviewing a bylaw in January.

Businesses and the public would get to provide input in the spring, vote on it in June and the bag ban would be implemented in Dec. 2019.

Nothing has been approved so far.