Saanich senior rides around on scooter playing harmonica to spread joy
When John started riding his scooter, it was the colour of wet asphalt at night.
“I heard a big truck coming,” he says, before imitating the roaring sound that was driving towards him. “But he never seen me.”
So — to avoid being almost smacked by a semi again — John painted his scooter a far-from-mellow yellow.
“This scooter is my Ferrari!” John laughs, before pointing to a sticker of the car logo on his dash.
John also painted a mural on the wall beside his driveway, depicting his past on the prairies.
“I was born in that little old house there,” his says, adding that his dad delivered him because there was no doctor nearby.
John was one of nine kids enduring the Great Depression.
“Lost everything, but it did us good,” he says before bursting into infectious laughter. “It humbled us to the dust!”
John holds up a black-and-white picture of himself from when he was seven, before imitating his younger voice: “We got to write Santa Claus a letter!”
That Christmas, he requested and received a harmonica. John says he couldn’t have been more grateful, learned how to play “Jingle Bells,” and realized “the power of music is joy.”
Now, he shares his joy with his wife of 65 years, Rita.
“It makes him happy that he can play,” she smiles.
John plays for more than just his ever-expanding family (two children, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren). Since the start of the pandemic, John’s been taking musical rides around the neighbourhood, playing harmonica from his scooter every day.
“He enjoys entertaining people,” Rita laughs.
John pulls out a piece of paper filled with typed titles. He says his playlist — which ranges from country to classical — is 1,000 songs long.
His goal is to perform a sunny soundtrack no matter the weather, to make the people he passes feel better.
If there’s one thing John’s learned after travelling so many miles on the road of life (he says he’s “close to 100” years old), if you live like you’re on a joy ride, you’ll always feel powered by positivity.
“Enjoy life to the fullest,” John says before returning to his harmonica and racing off in his “Ferrari.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
Huawei executive returns as China releases 2 Canadians
An executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies returned from Canada Saturday night following a legal settlement that also saw the release of two Canadians held by China, potentially bringing closure to a nearly 3-year-long feud embroiling Ottawa, Beijing and Washington.
'I'm just so thrilled for him': Colleague of Michael Kovrig reacts to release
A colleague of Michael Kovrig says that he's ‘thrilled’ to hear that the Canadian is finally home after being detained in China for more than 1,000 days.
At least four Canadians remain detained in China after two Michaels released
While the release of the two Michaels is reason for celebration, there are at least four other Canadians still detained in China.
BREAKING | Ontario reports 640 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 650 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel
Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union's most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power.
Authorities warned sex offender was a risk years before he allegedly killed Alta. mother and son
Four years before a mother and her 16-month-old son were killed in western Alberta, police had warned the public that a registered sex offender would be released and there was a chance he could harm 'a female, including children.'
Israel says U.S. booster plan supports its own aggressive push
Israel is pressing ahead with its aggressive campaign of offering coronavirus boosters to almost anyone over 12 and says its approach was further vindicated by a U.S. decision to give the shots to older patients or those at higher risk.
Catholic bishops apologize for abuses at residential schools
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has apologized for the first time for the horrors that occurred in residential schools it ran for the federal government for more than a century.
Vancouver
-
Man with epilepsy missing in Vancouver after failing to return home from work
A 57-year-old man with schizophrenia and epilepsy has gone missing in Vancouver, and police are asking for help in locating him.
-
'Worrying' rise in new COVID-19 cases among children under 10: B.C. data analyst
The demographic makeup of COVID-19 cases in B.C. has shifted dramatically in recent weeks, with children under 10 years old now making up the biggest share of confirmed new infections in the province.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Downtown Eastside assisted living centre Cooper Place
Six residents and one staff member at the assisted living centre have tested positive for COVID-19, and one resident has died.
Edmonton
-
Alberta ICU staff face impossible task as system demand increases and patients call workers 'killers'
With Alberta’s health care system now the focus of a military mission, the people who work within it are reaching a breaking point as stress compounds with negative patient interactions.
-
Authorities warned sex offender was a risk years before he allegedly killed Alta. mother and son
Four years before a mother and her 16-month-old son were killed in western Alberta, police had warned the public that a registered sex offender would be released and there was a chance he could harm 'a female, including children.'
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
-
University of Calgary classmate reacts to news of Michael Spavor's release from Chinese prison
Michael Purity, a former University of Calgary classmate of Michael Spavor, was camping in the California backwoods when he got the news from CTV that Spavor, one of the two Michaels, was on a plane home from China.
-
U of C initiative researches concussions and sports injuries in Alberta youth
For the first time, a team of Canadian researchers have been given funding from the National Football League to form a better understanding of the burden and mechanisms of concussions in young athletes.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
-
Guests of Toronto wedding held at multiple locations asked to seek COVID-19 testing, self-isolate
Peel Public Health is asking guests that attended a wedding in the Greater Toronto Area last week to seek testing and self-isolate due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 640 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 650 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Residential school survivors, advocates keeping their guard up after bishops' apology
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) issued a statement Friday acknowledging what it described as "grave abuses that were committed by some members of our Catholic community" at the schools.
-
Overnight crimes involving gunfire, assault leave 19-year-old dead, another injured in Montreal
One person has died, injuries are being monitored and bullet casings were found following a slew of what appear to be violent crimes occurring overnight in Montreal.
-
Millions more in security funding pledged by Montreal mayor in re-election bid
Montreal mayoral candidate Valerie Plante made a campaign-defining pledge Saturday to spend $110 million on public security if re-elected.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick announces new COVID-19-related death, 61 cases Saturday
New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19 related death, as well as 61 new cases on Saturday.
-
Prince Edward Island residents asked to avoid non-essential travel
Due to rising case counts in Atlantic Canada, Prince Edward Island asking residents to avoid out of province travel unless necessary.
-
N.S. parents and teachers call on government to release info on COVID-19 exposures at schools
As parent Brittany Snow peruses a list of Nova Scotia schools affected by COVID-19 exposures, she worries what it means for the safety of her children, who are too young to be vaccinated.
Winnipeg
-
'Rise in numbers is always concerning': Southern Health Region seeing climbing COVID-19 infection rates
COVID-19 infection rates are climbing in the Southern Health Region at a pace much quicker than the more densely populated Winnipeg Health Region.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
-
'Nothing like the thrill': Collector car auction marks return of in-person bidding
The pandemic halted many live events, auctions included. This weekend, however, a special automobile auction is marking the return to in-person bidding for one auction house.
Saskatoon
-
QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach
QR codes are being temporarily removed from Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination records due a privacy breach.
-
'Unconscionable': Sask. doctors criticize province for no longer sharing COVID-19 modelling data
A pair of Saskatchewan doctors say the province should share COVID-19 modelling data to help both physicians and residents prepare for what could be coming.
-
Kindersley middle school shifts to online learning after COVID-19 outbreak
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Elizabeth Middle School in Kindersley, Sask.
Regina
-
Milestone comes together to build outdoor learning space for school
A project one year in the making and will now provide a place for the students of Milestone school to learn outside in comfort.
-
QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach
QR codes are being temporarily removed from Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination records due a privacy breach.
-
'Unconscionable': Sask. doctors criticize province for no longer sharing COVID-19 modelling data
A pair of Saskatchewan doctors say the province should share COVID-19 modelling data to help both physicians and residents prepare for what could be coming.
London
-
Homecoming celebrations slow to start on London's Broughdale Avenue
It's a slow start to the day on Broughdale Avenue and surrounding area in London, Ont. where many are expecting thousands of people as part of Western University's homecoming celebrations.
-
MLHU reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, but no new deaths.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Report finds money spent to fix North Bay’s homeless crisis hasn’t alleviated growing problem
Despite nearly $20 million spent over the last five years to solve homeless issues in the North Bay area, a new report finds the funding has not provided many benefits for those experiencing homelessness.
-
Run to honour fallen peace officers returns to Sudbury
Sudbury police officers, retirees, civilians, volunteers, family, and friends took part in a peace officers memorial awareness run on Saturday. The event is part of a national event to honour peace officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
-
North Bay environmental action group continues to clean city streets through community clean-up challenge
The environmental action group Clean, Green, Beautiful North Bay is wrapping up its last major beautification initiative for the season on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Police identify homicide victim in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police have identified 18-year-old Joshua Bennett from Etobicoke as the man who was found dead in Kitchener on Friday morning.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Tait Street Public School in Cambridge
Waterloo Region public health declared a COVID-19 outbreak among a student cohort at Tait Street Public School in Cambridge
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 640 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 650 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.