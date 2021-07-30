VICTORIA -- Only a few days remain for community members to vote for their favourite sand sculpture set up at Cadboro-Gyro Park in Saanich.

Four large sand sculptures have been painstakingly crafted at the park, ranging from sea lions to pirate ships to a dragon.

Community members can vote for their favourite sculpture online here, with the most popular sand sculpture receiving the Pepper’s People’s Choice Award.

People who vote for their favourite sculpture can also enter a contest to win a prize package, which includes hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards to local Cadboro Bay businesses.

Anyone can vote for their favourite sculpture, but people who want to enter the contest must be at least 19 years of age or older due to gaming regulations, according to the District of Saanich.

Voting ends at midnight, Aug. 1, and winners of the sand sculpture contest and community prize package will be announced on Aug. 4.

"We encourage everyone to head down to Cadboro-Gyro Park to see the full 360 view of the amazing finished sculptures before voting," reads the district's website.

"Pictures just don't do them justice!"