Saanich residents rally for safer streets

More than 50 Saanich residents gathered at the district’s municipal hall Friday, demanding the municipality move quickly to improve sidewalks and cycling infrastructure to keep people safe.

The rally was held one day after the death of Saanich teen Kaydence Bourque. The 16-year-old was in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling west on Cedar Hill Cross Road at about 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 6.

A grassroots group calling itself “Safer Saanich” says it is calling on Saanich council to take immediate steps to improve safety on the district’s roadways. They say pedestrians and cyclists in the municipality have suffered for decades because of infrastructure deficits.

“We’ve been left with a city that has dilapidated side walks – where they even exist – and a city that doesn’t have adequate pedestrian and cycling infrastructure,” said “Safer Saanich” rally organizer Basil Langevin.

“Now, its time to step up to make rapid change to create infrastructure that can support the lives of your residents so we don’t keep getting killed in the streets.”

One of the rally’s participants, a Saanich mother of three elementary-school-aged children, says she is concerned about the level of safety on Saanich’s residential streets. She says the need for improved road safety in her neighbourhood is important to keep all children safe.

“I’m also a cyclist and I feel very vulnerable when I’m on the road,” said Jana O’Connor. “This accident this week just really shows that safety is a massive issue, that it was a very preventable tragedy and that’s what’s so sad about it.”

Saanich Councillor Rebecca Mersereau says she attended the rally with a “heavy heart” because of the nature of the tragic event that precipitated the gathering. She said despite the circumstances, she was encouraged by the spontaneous gathering of residents to express their concerns regarding making the district a safer place for everyone.

“Saanich has acknowledged we need to do better on the road safety front,” said Mersereau. “We need a range of solutions to do that. We need more investment in infrastructure and we need to figure out how to make up for decades of under-investment that have created some difficult conditions for people to get around in their neighbourhoods.”

Langevin says the Safer Saanich group has drafted an open letter to the District of Saanich asking that safety on the roads be a priority. They would like the district to consider re-aligning some roads and streets as a “traffic calming” measure, rather than relying on police enforcement of residential speed limits.

“We, as individuals, have the power to make a difference,” said Langevin. “A 16-year-old died blocks away from here. That doesn’t just happen, that happens because something is wrong and we need to change things.”

Langevin says the group is asking Saanich to move quickly on the district’s “active transportation plan.” He says “Safer Saanich” is also asking council to move forward with a pilot program that would see the lowering of residential speed limits to 30 kilometres per hour on residential streets not divided by a yellow centre line.

For more information, visit the “Safer Saanich” website.