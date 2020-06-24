VICTORIA -- The Saanich Police Department is investigating after Saanich residents were allegedly attacked in an overnight home invasion on Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 4:12 a.m. at a home in the 3900-block of Carey Road and may have been "targeted."

While few details have been released, police say that an “unconfirmed number” of people entered the home and attacked the residents inside. The victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are speaking with the victims and are asking for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

“Those who were in the area during the time of the crime are asked to call our information line,” said Detective-Sgt. Damian Kowalewich, Saanich Police.

Police are also asking for anyone with video footage of the area to contact the department.

The investigation is ongoing and a police forensic identification team has been called in.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4356.