Saanich rec centre introduces special swimming hours for women, LGBTQ+

Victoria -

Saanich Parks is introducing unique late-night swimming hours at Gordon Head Recreation Centre this fall, as a way to make users feel safe at the facility.

Two nights in October and two nights in November will be reserved for women only, or LGBTQ+ swimmers and allies at the rec centre's swimming pool.

"We take activities like swimming for granted, but not everyone can swim in a co-ed space or feels safe to do so," reads a Saanich Parks social media post uploaded Wednesday.

"We are working with the community to better support access to these activities."

The reserved nights will take place on the following Saturdays from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

Oct. 2 | Women-only

Oct. 9 | 2SLGBTQ+ and Allies

Nov. 6 | Women-only

Nov. 13 | 2SLGBTQ+ and Allies

CTV News has reached out to the District of Saanich for further details.